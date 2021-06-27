Oklahoma prisons facing significant staffing shortages

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is down 304 correctional officers and experiencing a shortage of staff in other areas that director Scott Crow suggests stems from recruiting challenges.
“This is not a budgetary issue with us,” Crow said. “We can fill positions. It is a matter of recruitment.”
The starting pay for a correctional officer is $15.75 an hour, Crow said.
The agency is undergoing a staffing analysis and plans to increase recruitment efforts at job fairs and other locations, he said.
“There has not been an official staffing analysis completed for the department in years,” Crow said.
He said he hopes it can be completed in November or December so the results can be provided to lawmakers.
The Legislature recently gave the agency $8 million, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.
“It was for a very specific purpose — to put additional officers on staff,” Thompson said.
Crow said the funds were for increasing correctional officer staffing as opposed to pay raises.
Crow said other law enforcement entities are also having hiring challenges.
A few years ago, lawmakers appropriated additional dollars to give staff with direct inmate contact a $2 an hour raise, Crow said.
The agency, he said, is reestablishing a retention and recruitment unit.
A few years ago, the agency decided to rely more on social media for retention and recruitment, Crow said.
While the agency will continue to rely on social media, it will also seek applicants at job fairs and through career techs and colleges, Crow said.
Crow said he is monitoring staffing levels at each of the facilities. If staffing gets critical, Crow said he can move staff temporarily from other facilities to assist.
“I have my finger on the pulse of what is going on in those facilities to reinforce what we need to do,” Crow said.
Rep. J.J. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.
He said the staffing shortage crisis has been going on for decades.
The staffing shortage creates a dangerous atmosphere for employees, inmates and the public, Humphrey said.
“It is a very serious condition,” he said.
