OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders on Tuesday filed a second lawsuit in the Oklahoma Supreme Court against Gov. Kevin Stitt over tribal gaming compacts.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, are the plaintiffs.

They hope the court will combine the lawsuit with an earlier suit, filed June 4, concerning the legality of compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe.

The second suit deals with compacts Stitt signed July 1 with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee heard oral arguments in the first lawsuit on Tuesday. The suit alleges that state law does not authorize Stitt to enter into new gaming compacts with entirely new provisions of his own creation.

The new suit alleges that the second set of compacts, much like the earlier compacts, contain provisions that violate state law and create new law.

It alleges that Stitt has “usurped the constitutional authority of the Legislature and attempted to bind the State without the authority to do so.”

“Without this Court’s intervention, there is every indication that the Governor will continue to unilaterally and without authority attempt to bind the State to new law of the Governor’s own creation,” the suit says.

The suit asks the court to declare that Stitt did not have the authority to enter into the second set of compacts.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is poised to rule in a lawsuit several tribes filed against Stitt on Dec. 31.

The tribes have asked the judge to rule that their gaming compacts automatically renewed. Stitt has said the compacts expired Jan. 1, and he is seeking higher exclusivity fees.

Stitt has said Class III gaming, which includes many slot machines, is now illegal under the old compacts.

