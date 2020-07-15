...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
A lawsuit asks the court to declare that Gov. Kevin Stitt did not have the authority to enter into the second set of compacts. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee heard oral arguments in the first lawsuit on Tuesday. The suit alleges that state law does not authorize Stitt to enter into new gaming compacts with entirely new provisions of his own creation.
The new suit alleges that the second set of compacts, much like the earlier compacts, contain provisions that violate state law and create new law.
It alleges that Stitt has “usurped the constitutional authority of the Legislature and attempted to bind the State without the authority to do so.”
“Without this Court’s intervention, there is every indication that the Governor will continue to unilaterally and without authority attempt to bind the State to new law of the Governor’s own creation,” the suit says.
The suit asks the court to declare that Stitt did not have the authority to enter into the second set of compacts.
Meanwhile, a federal judge is poised to rule in a lawsuit several tribes filed against Stitt on Dec. 31.
The tribes have asked the judge to rule that their gaming compacts automatically renewed. Stitt has said the compacts expired Jan. 1, and he is seeking higher exclusivity fees.
Stitt has said Class III gaming, which includes many slot machines, is now illegal under the old compacts.
