Oklahoma identifies first case of omicron variant
Covid Testing

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Oklahoma has confirmed its first case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, Oklahoma State Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

“We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere," said Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed in a statement. "The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful.

"Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant."

Health officials reiterated that completing the full COVID-19 vaccination series, including receiving a booster shot, provided the best protection against the strain first identified last month.

“Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one," Reed said. "Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection."

As of Tuesday, more than 73 percent of new cases in the country were caused by omicron, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been identified as the dominant strain in the U.S.

