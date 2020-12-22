Oklahoma House Republicans urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result

Twenty-four Republican members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives said Tuesday they want the state's congressional delegation to object when Electoral College votes are counted on Jan. 6.

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to be declared the winner following what has historically been a formality in the presidential election process.

"We, the undersigned members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, find it appropriate, according to Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, and necessary, in order to provide a republican form of government as guaranteed by Article IV Section 4, to insist that you challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021," the group says in a letter to what will be he state's all-Republican congressional delegation.

The letter goes on to imply that some states did not hold "free, fair and constitutional elections" — a claim made by some supporters of President Donald Trump, but that no court or election official has found to be the case.

The group includes several Tulsa-area representatives, including Sheila Dills of Tulsa, T.J. Marti, Kevin McDugle and Stan May of Broken Arrow, Wendi Stearman of Bartlesville and Sean Roberts of Hominy.