Oklahoma House gets nitpicky about local control

The Oklahoma House of Representatives decided Monday to let local folks handle school kids with head lice but to stay away from gardening.

With a Thursday floor deadline approaching, the House spent considerable time on those two issues, as well as the care and training of elephants.

House Bill 3159, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, created a bit of a public health panic when introduced because it seemed to propose allowing children with "contagious" diseases into the classroom.

West insisted his bill, since amended several times including Monday on the House floor, only ever dealt only with head lice, and that in any event the final version is only "cleanup" that condenses several sections of law without really changing much.

This did not satisfy Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, who said if the bill didn't really do anything they wouldn't be voting on it. She insisted HB 3159 is a stealth attack on state and local health departments that shifts final say on whether or not schools send sick kids home from public health officials to school boards and private physicians — which West said is already the case.

He did, however, admit that parents and school boards, not the health department, would have the final say in determining whether children with "communicable diseases" — which West said includes head lice — are sent home. It wasn't clear if that is the current situation.

West said said his bill also relieves some of the stigma surrounding head lice, with Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, and the House's only registered nurse, saying experts on the subject are rethinking the "zero nit" policies that most schools have had in place for more than a century.

"Lice cannot fly, swim, jump or pole vault," said Roe.

"But they can crawl," said Goodwin.

HB 2979, by Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, forbids local governments from regulating home gardens, except to control water and fertilizer usage and invasive species.

Rick West (unrelated to Kevin West) said he knew of no cases in which local governments have tried to ban home gardening, but said there must be a need for his bill because municipalities have been trying to kill it.

West pointed out many towns already limit the number and sex of chickens residents can keep on their property and predicted they will soon come for the okra and tomato plants, too.

Municipalities," said West, "want to regulate your food. If we don't pass this, governments will know they can regulate your food.

"When you look at the Biden administration and their policies, we'll be more than happy we voted for this," West said. "We'll see the day we have to grow our own food."

Several members asked whether neighbors might object to turning front lawns into corn patches or rice paddies, but West said he was sure such conflicts could be worked out amicably. Another supporter of the bill said offended parties could always sue.

The House spent two hours combined on the two bills, a fact that suggests they were not just about head lice and vegetable gardens. Even Republicans were split — Rick West's bill passed with only the minimum 51 affirmative votes, while Kevin West's received 55 in a body with 82 GOP members present.

"There's a saying," said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City. "Local control for me but not for thee."

Late in the day, the House passed HB 3281, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, which has raised alarms from animal welfare activists.

The bill gives broad protection to Endangered Ark, a "retirement home" for elephants near Hugo that is associated with the Carson and Barnes Circus.

Critics charge the animals are mistreated and that HB 3281 would allow the use of "bullhooks" — fireplace poker-like instruments with a point and hook on one end. The bill does not mention the bullhook, also known as an elephant goad or ankus, but does give blanket permission for the "use of tools and techniques such as a guide and tether to help elephants cope with certain conditions or as necessary during intensive procedures associated with treating chronic illnesses or animal reproduction."

Humphrey said "bullhook" is a term invented by animal rights activists and called claims of mistreatment at Endangered Ark "bull butter."

The last bill of the day, HB 4154, by Goodwin, enhances the 20-year-old Tulsa Reconciliation Scholarship Trust in an attempt to increase utilization and target descendants of those affected by Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.

