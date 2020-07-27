Oklahoma's chief executive reported Monday that he has returned to work about 12 days after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on July 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I'm also grateful to report that everyone I was in contact with continues to test negative for COVID-19, and no one has developed symptoms," Stitt said.
"I hope my experience reminds us all that there is a very clear answer to minimizing the presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma," he said.
Stitt said he quickly quarantined and sought testing and recommended that Oklahomans react similarly should they see symptoms set in.
He announced his positive test result on the same day Oklahoma first reported more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 in any given day. And Stitt announced his return to work Monday, the highest day yet for case counts in Oklahoma at 1,401 new cases.
The disease can be deadly, with 496 Oklahomans having died from it thus far, Stitt's only symptoms, he said, were fatigue and achiness.
Public health officials recommend that patients isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms and quarantine until they are without a fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
Stitt stressed that the most basic and simple of guidelines, should the public broadly abide, can tamp down on the community transmission of the virus.
These are dubbed the "three w's": wash one's hands, watch one's distance and wear a mask.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
