Oklahoma Department of Human Services employees get retention bonus

Christina Cabbiness lives in the Tulsa area and recruits foster care and adoption homes. She has been with the agency for 10 years.

“There was a video that came out that had a bunch of our leadership on it,” she said. “On this video, they talked about what they were thankful for, and then the director came on and expressed his gratitude for his employees and that just as a token and sentiment of his appreciation, he was able to present us with a bonus.”

She said everyone she spoke with about it was surprised and felt recognized and valued.

After buying presents for her family and getting ready for a surgery, she said the bonus was perfect timing.

“The bonus was such a blessing,” she said. “It is one of the ways our leadership is supporting staff and advocating for retention of staff.”

According to a DHS spokeswoman, it is not the first time the agency has given out additional dollars to recognize employees.

In 2005, about 7,400 DHS employees got a one-time, $1,000 federal achievement stipend.