Oklahoma Department of Human Services employees get retention bonus

OKLAHOMA CITY — A few weeks before Christmas, about 6,000 employees of the Department of Human Services got a surprise.
They received $1,000 retention bonuses, regardless of salary.
“The purpose was for us to appreciate the hard work over the prior year and a half,” said Justin Brown, DHS director. “The pandemic has been taxing for all of us, to say the least. Our team at DHS stood up to serve during that period, and we are extremely thankful.”
Brown called it a retention bonus and not a hiring bonus or raise.
The money, funding through a payroll underrun, was given out Nov. 19, he said.
During the pandemic, employees deployed billions of dollars in resources to those in need, Brown said. The agency closed 41 of its 92 buildings, he said, with much of the agency moving to remote work.
He said the goal was for employees to meet clients where they are, rather than having clients reach out to the agency.
The agency entered into agreements with churches, homeless shelters and law enforcement agencies to provide space for workers, he said.
The retention bonus was given to all employees and cost a little over $6 million, Brown said.
Christina Cabbiness lives in the Tulsa area and recruits foster care and adoption homes. She has been with the agency for 10 years.
“There was a video that came out that had a bunch of our leadership on it,” she said. “On this video, they talked about what they were thankful for, and then the director came on and expressed his gratitude for his employees and that just as a token and sentiment of his appreciation, he was able to present us with a bonus.”
She said everyone she spoke with about it was surprised and felt recognized and valued.
After buying presents for her family and getting ready for a surgery, she said the bonus was perfect timing.
“The bonus was such a blessing,” she said. “It is one of the ways our leadership is supporting staff and advocating for retention of staff.”
According to a DHS spokeswoman, it is not the first time the agency has given out additional dollars to recognize employees.
In 2005, about 7,400 DHS employees got a one-time, $1,000 federal achievement stipend.
It came from federal bonus money the agency received for meeting goals in running programs such as food stamps, adoptions and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families.
The agency did the same thing in 2004.
