Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations in April

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced it would resume facility visitations on April 1.

The agency halted correctional facility visitation in the fall due to COVID-19.

Visitation is a critical part of recovery and needed for connection to a community and society, said Justin Wolfe, a DOC spokesman.

“When we suspended visitation, it was not something we did lightly,” Wolf said. “We know how important it is and it has a direct impact on the safety of the facilities.”

Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said staff and offender vaccinations have enabled the agency to resume inmate visits.

“We encourage all inmate visitors to vaccinate as we work together to increase the health and safety of our inmates,” crow said.

The agency will follow CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines, including wearing facility provided facemasks and follow social distancing measures.

Visitation will be offered multiple days a week for two hours, the DOC said. Appointments can be scheduled through the facility.