Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations in April

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced it would resume facility visitations on April 1.
The agency halted correctional facility visitation in the fall due to COVID-19.
Visitation is a critical part of recovery and needed for connection to a community and society, said Justin Wolfe, a DOC spokesman.
“When we suspended visitation, it was not something we did lightly,” Wolf said. “We know how important it is and it has a direct impact on the safety of the facilities.”
Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said staff and offender vaccinations have enabled the agency to resume inmate visits.
“We encourage all inmate visitors to vaccinate as we work together to increase the health and safety of our inmates,” crow said.
The agency will follow CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines, including wearing facility provided facemasks and follow social distancing measures.
Visitation will be offered multiple days a week for two hours, the DOC said. Appointments can be scheduled through the facility.
Upon arrival at the scheduled time, visitors should call the facility’s main number. Staff will provide instructions and notification when it is time to enter. Visitors must remain in their vehicles until notified to enter.
Visitors most complete a health-screening questionnaire and have their temperature checked before entering.
Visitors are allowed to bring in an identification card, car key and child care items if that child is present. Visitors are not allowed to bring in money or use vending machines.
The agency will halt visitation if the state sees a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of the staff or inmates is jeopardized.
Last Thursday, the agency began distribution of the 3,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received. Distribution of the doses is expected to be completed by Friday, Wolf said.
“We are committed to allowing inmates to continue to sign up for the vaccine and go until every inmate interested has been vaccinated,” he said.
More than 10,000 inmates expressed an interest in getting vaccinated out of about 22,000 inmates surveyed, Wolf said.
Since last March, 50 inmates have possibly died due to COVID-19 across Oklahoma correctional facilities. Some 7,342 offenders tested positive, while 107 are currently positive, according to the agency’s website.
