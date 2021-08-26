Oklahoma congressional delegation reacts to Kabul terror attack

“I call on President Biden to hold accountable those who are responsible for — as well as those who enabled — today’s murderous attack in Kabul. President Biden alone made a strategic decision, and that decision led to the tragic events today.”

- U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe

“Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.”

- First District Congressman Kevin Hern

“I remain extremely disappointed by President Biden’s decision to hastily withdraw and his Administration’s assessment of implications following such a withdrawal. As Congress awaits more details, the conditions in Kabul prove the United States cannot and must not rely on the Taliban to keep Americans safe.”

- Third District Congressman Frank Lucas