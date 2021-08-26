Oklahoma congressional delegation reacts to Kabul terror attack

“I call on President Biden to hold accountable those who are responsible for — as well as those who enabled — today’s murderous attack in Kabul. President Biden alone made a strategic decision, and that decision led to the tragic events today.”
- U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe
“Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.”
- First District Congressman Kevin Hern
“I remain extremely disappointed by President Biden’s decision to hastily withdraw and his Administration’s assessment of implications following such a withdrawal. As Congress awaits more details, the conditions in Kabul prove the United States cannot and must not rely on the Taliban to keep Americans safe.”
- Third District Congressman Frank Lucas
“In the response to the horrific and despicable attack that occurred at the Kabul Airport today, America must quickly deliver justice to those who planned and executed it. Moreover, Congress must conduct an immediate investigation into the policies and decisions of the Biden Administration that led to this tragic loss of life. In my opinion, this avoidable tragedy was a direct consequence of the faulty assumptions and the poor execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal strategy devised and implemented by the Biden administration.”