Moments prior to the Thunder's return to regular season action against the Utah Jazz, members of both teams knelt during the national anthem in support of racial justice.
Many players donned Black Lives Matter shirts and OKC-based artist Rob Clay sang the national anthem. Racial justice has been prominent in the NBA's restart, with players having the option to replace the names on their jerseys with various social justice messages, including "Black Lives Matter", "Equality", and "How Many More."
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said prior to the game that it was important for players to use the platform to promote racial justice.
On Friday, Rep. Sean Roberts R-Hominy, threatened to examine the Thunder's tax benefits if players were to kneel.