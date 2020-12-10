 Skip to main content
Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter joins Texas suit seeking to overturn swing state election results

121020-tul-nws-huntertrump-p1

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, seen here on July 6, announced Wednesday that he has joined a Texas lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

 DOUG HOKE

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined a Texas lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The suit, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, aims to have the Supreme Court order special elections or selection of new electors in those states.

The filing claims that there are fears about election integrity in the four states, although repeated claims of widespread voter fraud in those states remain unfounded. All of those states have since certified their election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“I am firmly committed to election security, which is why we have already been involved in numerous lawsuits to combat eleventh hour efforts to change state voting laws in states across the country,” Hunter said in a press release. “I regret that the U.S. Supreme Court is the only forum available to resolve the many legitimate concerns regarding state elections.

“That is why I am joining the amicus brief in support of the Texas case, to encourage the highest court in the land to thoughtfully consider and address the matters presented.”

Hunter and 16 other attorneys general signed the filing.

The campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies have filed numerous lawsuits in key states across the country in attempts to overturn the election results, with judges uniformly dismissing the challenges.

