Oklahoma AG files lawsuit over federal military vaccination requirement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden Administration seeking to halt the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees and the Oklahoma National Guard.
The suit was filed in the Western District in Oklahoma City. The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt, O’Connor and 16 members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard are named as plaintiffs.
O’Connor asked the court to for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction followed by a permanent injunction, preventing the enforcement of the vaccine mandate.
Additionally, the lawsuit seeks to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funding from the Oklahoma National Guard or its members.
O’Connor’s office also requests the court declares the mandate unconstitutional on multiple grounds.
“Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ensures that many Oklahoma National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting a vaccine, a situation that will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security,” O’Connor said. “These patriots, along with many federal employees, who serve their country and their state are now at risk of being terminated because they do not wish to take the vaccine.”
The action comes after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declined Stitt’s request to exempt the Oklahoma National Guard from the mandate.
Austin said all members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard, regardless of duty status, must follow the federal requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Failure to do so may lead to a prohibition on the member’s participation in drills and training conducted under Title 32 and jeopardize the member’s status in the National Guard,” Austin wrote in a Monday letter to Stitt.
Stitt said that as governor, he is the commander-in-chief of the guard.
Unless mobilized by the President of the United States, Stitt said he retains authority for all training and governance of the Oklahoma National Guard, including determining if and how training guidelines issued by the president will be implemented.
“I will continue fighting to protect Oklahoma against this alarming pattern of unconstitutional federal overreach coming from the Biden administration,” Stitt said.