Oklahoma AG files lawsuit over federal military vaccination requirement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden Administration seeking to halt the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees and the Oklahoma National Guard.

The suit was filed in the Western District in Oklahoma City. The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt, O’Connor and 16 members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard are named as plaintiffs.

O’Connor asked the court to for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction followed by a permanent injunction, preventing the enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

Additionally, the lawsuit seeks to block the Biden Administration from withholding federal funding from the Oklahoma National Guard or its members.

O’Connor’s office also requests the court declares the mandate unconstitutional on multiple grounds.

“Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ensures that many Oklahoma National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting a vaccine, a situation that will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security,” O’Connor said. “These patriots, along with many federal employees, who serve their country and their state are now at risk of being terminated because they do not wish to take the vaccine.”