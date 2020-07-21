The Oklahoma Highway Patrol requested the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating a semi-trailer and its driver alleged to have “struck and killed a man who had pulled over to change a tire.”
The fatality crash occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, along Interstate 40 east about 3.7 miles north of Moffett in Sequoyah County, killing John Rabe, 55, of Greenwood, Arkansas, troopers reported then.
The incident occurred just west of the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, adjacent to Fort Smith.
The semi continued east into Arkansas, and troopers said it might have damage to the front of the tractor’s passenger side or right side of the trailer.
The patrol posted a picture of the suspect semi, a white tractor with a white trailer, to social media Tuesday, asking anyone with information related to the crash to call 918-627-0440.