OKLAHOMA CITY — Health care officials at the Claremore Veterans Center on Thursday continued work to mitigate the ongoing deaths in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The death toll climbed by one, bringing the total to 36 veterans with 129 infected patients, said Shane Faulkner, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman.
The state’s other six facilities have had eight COVID-19 cases, Faulkner said. All have recovered, he said.
“The numbers have been very minimal and occasional,” said Sarah Lane, deputy director. “We will have maybe one or two and go a long period with no positive residents at all.”
The other centers have not had any deaths, she said.
Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director, said officials converted the third floor of the Claremore facility to a negative pressure zone to reduce the spread.
The floor houses the center’s COVID-19 positive cases, Kintsel said.
“It keeps the virus from being spread to other parts of the building,” Kintsel said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has sent additional teams of nurses to the facility to assist in caring for the positive cases, Kintsel said.
“You can’t come into the building unless you are clinical personnel,” Kintsel said. “Temperatures are being checked at the door.”
Kintsel said the facility is following all of the scientific protocols and health guidelines to combat the virus.
Employees at the facility are eligible for an additional $2 an hour in hazard pay, Kintsel said. The pay policy has been in place since July 1, he said.
“We are very grateful for our employees,” Kintsel said. “They are working incredibly hard to defeat an invisible enemy. This couldn’t be done without their diligence and attention to detail.”
Visitation at the facility has been put on hold, with restricted visitation at some other sites, Kintsel said.
“Remarkably, there have been a few complaints that are obviously to be expected,” Kintsel said. “We have over 1,200 families in our seven centers. Our families have been wonderful, understanding and patient with the situation.”
Officials initially believed the outbreak was caused by an asymptomatic employee who unknowingly spread the virus.
“I think it probably was multiple asymptomatic employees to have as significant outbreak as we have had,” Kintsel said.
In addition, the outbreak at the facility reflects what is going on in the community in Rogers County, he said. The Claremore facility has seen only one new positive case in six days, Kintsel said.
“So, the situation is definitely starting to turn in the right direction we believe,” Kintsel said.