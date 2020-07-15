The test site at Oaklawn cemetery continued to get bigger and deeper on Wednesday but the results remained the same — no sign of unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.
“We have not encountered evidence that we see as indicative of an obvious grave shaft,” said State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck. “We will be initiating other exploratory efforts using more traditional archeological techniques.”
Those “traditional” techniques include drilling into the soil for deep samples. One such sample Wednesday afternoon revealed the unmarked burials being sought are almost certainly not in the 10-foot-by-20-foot area designated for the test site.
A portion of that site was excavated to a depth of 11 feet — about as deep as the city’s track hoe will reach. Drilling down another four feet, researchers reached the water table, making that spot unlikely for burials.
As a result, the researchers extended a trench off the southwest side of the original site to a length of 20 feet or more, with the intention of going further on Thursday.
More drilling is also planned.
“We are fully committed,” Stackelbeck said. “We are either going to find the graves in the this location or we are going to determine they are not here.”
Exactly what happens if that determination is made is unclear. Several other potential locations, including one or two in Oaklawn, have been identified, but it is up to the search oversight committee and, ultimately, the city to decide how to proceed.
Stackelbeck and the archeological team have been reluctant to discuss a “Plan B,” saying they want to stay focused on the job at hand.
The current location was chosen on the basis of promising geophysical research, records and oral history, but the geophysical findings seem to have been misleading because of what the archeologists say is an unusual amount of “fill,” or soil and other material dumped at the site.
So the team is falling back on the traditional methods mentioned by Stackelbeck. On Wednesday, scientists with expertise in geology and soil science were brought in to help read strata exposed by the track hoe blade.
“We are not at all disheartened,” Stackelbeck said. “We have all these other points of evidence ... and of course the fact this is the only location in the cemetery void of marked burials in an otherwise full cemetery.”
A live feed of the work is being streamed at facebook.com/1921Graves.
Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.
Over the years researchers have collected dozens of accounts of hastily disposed of bodies, some more plausible than others. Taken together, they make picking the most likely spots a difficult proposition.