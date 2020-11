Norman veterans center copes with COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman Veterans Center is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday morning, 29 veterans who had tested positive for the virus have died, said Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.

The facility has 27 active cases and five have recovered, Kintsel said.

The Norman Transcript was the first to report the outbreak.

Some 28 staff members have tested positive, Kintsel said.

Twelve are out and 16 have recovered, Kintsel said.

“In this case, we had an asymptomatic employee,” Kintsel said. “This person didn’t know they were contagious.”

The employee wore personal protective equipment and followed all the protocols, Kintsel said.

“There is no evidence they did anything they shouldn’t have done,” Kintsel said.

The Norman facility has 301 beds.

The outbreak comes after an earlier outbreak this year at the facility in Claremore.