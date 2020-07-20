Researchers expect Tuesday to reveal the next steps in their search for unmarked burials in Oaklawn Cemetery from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.

The archaeological team assembled by the city spent Monday deepening and extending a lengthy trench — known as “Trench B” — on the cemetery’s western edge and drilling and examining core samples from the same area.

This comes after a week of excavation that revealed some clues about changes to the cemetery’s landscape since it opened in the early 1900s, but no evidence of burials in the area identified as a likely location by subsurface scanning, oral history and the fact the area contained no headstones.

It now appears no burials were placed in the area because it’s on top of a now-covered spring.

But archaeologists say they are getting a better feel — literally — for the cemetery’s soil. Assistant State Archaeologist Debra Green has been particularly involved in this analysis.

“She reads soil like other people read books,” said State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

By midday Tuesday, the group hopes to know whether to extend the current test site excavation, shift operations to another location in Oaklawn and move further afield — most likely to Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa or an area along the Arkansas River immediately west of downtown.

Work in Oaklawn has been somewhat hampered by a lack of records, maps and photographs prior to about 1935, officials said. It is unclear, for instance, whether the current western boundary of the cemetery was substantially the same in 1921.

The oldest sections of the cemetery have many missing and broken headstones, and some headstones may have been moved, officials say. Roads inside the cemetery have also changed over the years.

The Tulsa Race Massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, resulted in the destruction of 35 square blocks of Tulsa’s Black Greenwood District. Authorities have verified at least 37 deaths from the violence, but most authorities believe the number was substantially higher.

From the very first, stories have persisted that bodies were disposed of in irregular fashion, including mass burials or possibly unmarked burials in individual graves.

Last year, with the massacre’s centennial approaching, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced plans to resume a search for such sites after a 20-year hiatus.

Officials said $200,000 over two budget years has been allocated for the project.

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

