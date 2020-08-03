Marines identify all 9 people killed in sinking of craft off California coast
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.
Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer.
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”
They include: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.
Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business
NEW YORK — A New York City prosecutor fighting to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns told a judge Monday he was justified in demanding them because of public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. is seeking eight years of the Republican president’s personal and corporate tax records, but has disclosed little about what prompted him to request the records, other than part of the investigation related to payoffs to two women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.
In a court filing Monday, attorneys for Vance, a Democrat, said the president wasn’t entitled to know the exact nature of the grand jury probe, which they called a “complex financial investigation.”
They noted, though, that at the time the subpoena for the tax filings was issued to Trump’s accountants, “there were public allegations of possible criminal activity” at the president’s company “dating back over a decade.”
Virginia governor faces new hurdle in bid to remove Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. — A judge dismissed a legal challenge Monday that had been blocking Virginia officials from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state’s capital city, but he immediately imposed another injunction against dismantling the figure.
The new 90-day injunction bars Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from “removing, altering, or dismantling, in any way” the larger-than-life statue of Lee on a prominent Richmond avenue while claims in a lawsuit filed by local property owners are litigated.
Now covered in graffiti, the Lee monument has become a focal point and gathering spot amid Richmond’s sustained anti-racist protests since the police custody death in Minnesota of a Black man, George Floyd. Northam announced plans in June to remove the statue, citing the pain felt around the nation by Floyd’s killing.
Floyd’s death sparked a renewed wave of Confederate monument removals across the U.S., just like a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville before it and a mass shooting at a historic African American church in South Carolina before that.
USAID official fired after anti-LGBTQ social media posts
WASHINGTON — The deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development has been fired after posting a series of anti-LGBTQ tweets and complaining of anti-Christian bias by her now former colleagues.
Officials said Merritt Corrigan was fired on Monday just hours after sending the torrent of tweets that also accused Democratic lawmakers of a “corrupt campaign” to oust her from her job.
A USAID spokeswoman confirmed that Corrigan was no longer employed by the agency.
Democrats, gay rights groups and others had criticized Corrigan’s hiring earlier this year because of past comments she made about gay, lesbian and transgender people. Democrats in Congress had demanded her resignation. On Monday, Corrigan took to Twitter to say that “gay marriage isn’t marriage” and accuse the media of attacking her for her Christian beliefs.
“For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans,” she wrote in the first of several tweets. “Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage; Men aren’t women; US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America.”
She also said that the U.S. was losing the international battle for influence “because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy.”