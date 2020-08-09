Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico on Sunday was forced to partially suspend voting for primaries marred by a lack of ballots as officials called on the president of the U.S. territory’s elections commission to resign.
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.
“I have never seen on American soil something like what has just been done here in Puerto Rico. It’s an embarrassment to our government and our people,” said Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Gov. Wanda Vázquez, to become the nominee for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
Biden vows to block Alaska mine project if elected
JUNEAU, Alaska — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Sunday that if he’s elected, his administration would stop a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.
“It is no place for a mine,” the former vice president said in a statement to news media. “The Obama-Biden Administration reached that conclusion when we ran a rigorous, science-based process in 2014, and it is still true today.”
The Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration proposed restricting development in the Bristol Bay region but never finalized the restrictions. The agency retains the option to invoke that so-called veto process again if it decides to do so.
Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote
MINSK, Belarus — Belarus police and protesters clashed in the capital and the city of Brest Sunday night after a presidential election in which the country’s longtime leader sought a sixth term despite rising discontent with his authoritarian rule and his cavalier dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tensions have been rising for weeks ahead of Sunday’s vote in the ex-Soviet nation, which pitted President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held an iron grip on Belarus since 1994, against four others. The campaign has generated the country’s biggest opposition protests in years. Opposition supporters say they suspect election officials will manipulate the results of Sunday’s vote to give the 65-year-old Lukashenko a sixth term.
Officials had already denied two prominent opposition challengers places on the ballot, jailing one on charges he called political and prompting the other to flee to Russia with his children. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, came under heavy pressure over the weekend as eight members of her staff were arrested, and one of her top aides fled the country on Sunday.
D.C. shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
WASHINGTON — A dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.
Christopher Brown, 17, died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.
“There was some kind of a dispute,” Newsham said. “Multiple weapons were produced.”
Police said at least three shooters may have been involved, though no arrests were immediately announced. Newsham said a motive for the shooting wasn’t clear.
Back injury forces Simon Cowell off ‘America’s Got Talent’
MALIBU, Calif. — Simon Cowell will miss the season’s start of “America’s Got Talent” live shows because of a back injury requiring surgery.
Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California and was to undergo surgery that evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.
He will be absent when NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” kicks off its run of live shows beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, the network said Sunday.
Cowell, who fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu, created the talent show and serves as a judge. The show’s other judges are Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews as host.
5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage
SPARTA, N.C. — The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.
The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.