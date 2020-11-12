New, re-elected state House members take the oath of office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Re-elected and newly elected House members on Wednesday took the oath of office.

A ceremonial swearing in was held in the recently remodeled fourth floor rotunda, followed by an official ceremony in the House chamber.

The administration of the oath of office in the House chamber was done in small groups because it is currently under construction.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, recognized veterans before Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich administered the oath of office.

The Republicans’ super majority gained five more seats in the lower chamber, bringing the total to 82 members out of 101 seats.

The House Republicans added 13 new members, McCall said.

McCall said the new members have some good life experiences and have the support of their districts.

He said they are eager to learn the unique processes at the Capitol.

“We are emphasizing that a large caucus can be functional,” McCall said. “We can take care of the people’s business and work in a bipartisan manner with the Democratic minority party in the House.