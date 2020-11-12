New, re-elected state House members take the oath of office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Re-elected and newly elected House members on Wednesday took the oath of office.
A ceremonial swearing in was held in the recently remodeled fourth floor rotunda, followed by an official ceremony in the House chamber.
The administration of the oath of office in the House chamber was done in small groups because it is currently under construction.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, recognized veterans before Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich administered the oath of office.
The Republicans’ super majority gained five more seats in the lower chamber, bringing the total to 82 members out of 101 seats.
The House Republicans added 13 new members, McCall said.
McCall said the new members have some good life experiences and have the support of their districts.
He said they are eager to learn the unique processes at the Capitol.
“We are emphasizing that a large caucus can be functional,” McCall said. “We can take care of the people’s business and work in a bipartisan manner with the Democratic minority party in the House.
“Get prepared to roll up your sleeves. We are about to start ramping up for session.”
Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, defeated former Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, a small-businessman who was elected in 2016. Culver will represent House District 4.
Culver ran four years ago against Meredith and lost.
Culver’s wife, Julie, watched as he took the oath of office.
“I am very excited and very ready to get to work to represent my constituents there in Cherokee County,” Culver said. “Hopefully, when I am done, Oklahoma will be a better place for all of us.”
Culver said he has no preset agenda.
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, was sworn if after being re-elected unopposed.
“I am honored to serve the people of Oklahoma one more time,” Waldron said.
Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, took the oath after being re-elected unopposed.
“It felt good,” Luttrell said. “It felt like the district responded to the good work and hard work we put in the last two years. They are pleased. They rewarded me for that and I appreciate the opportunity to serve my district.”
The State Election Board on Tuesday certified the Nov. 3 election results.
Senators will be sworn in on Monday.
The legislative session starts Feb. 1.
Video: Tulsa World coverage of Election 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!