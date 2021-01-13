Watch Now: Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says seeking Trump's impeachment 'only dividing us further'

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla, was among Wednesday's speakers as the House considered an impeachment resolution against President Trump following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The following is a transcript of Rep. Cole's closing remarks speaking against impeachment:
"Mr. Speaker, I want to thank you for presiding over these difficult proceedings today. I want to thank my good friend, the distinguished chairman of the Rules Committee, and I want to thank everybody that came to the floor and had something to say in an important moment.
"And I think the debate, while spirited, reflected the civility and decency of the institution that we're all privileged to be part of. And I'm very proud to have been part of it. Very proud of all the members and the manner in which they participated. I want to again thank the staff and thank those who kept us safe in the process. Particularly the Capitol police.
"Mr. Speaker, in closing, I oppose this rule and I oppose the majority's actions today. After the traumatic events of last week, the majority should be taking steps to unite us. Instead, they are only dividing us further.
"They are rushing to judgment, in my opinion, and bringing up impeachment after failing to follow any meaningful process whatsoever. No hearings have been held. No witnesses heard. No process or opportunity to respond was provided to the president. No members had an opportunity to review or amend this article before it came to the floor. This is hardly the way the house should undertake such a serious act.
"Mr. Speaker, there's still a way to unite the country. Let us look forward, not backward. Let us come together, not apart. Let us celebrate the peaceful transition of power to a new president, rather than impeaching an old president. And let us affirm and reaffirm with one united voice that the house does not rush to judgment on the most consequential action we can take.
"We deserve better than that, Mr. Speaker, and the American people deserve better than that. Mr. Speaker, I urge my colleagues, as they reflect on this and we move on to our next stage of debate, to remember that we're all privileged to represent a great and a good people. We owe them the opportunity to reflect and we them our best efforts to bring together.
"I know people are passionate about this subject with different points of view. We must remember that we are one people, that we have one purpose, that we're free, through the grace of god and millions of brave Americans over centuries of time and we will remain that way and we will move forward together once we settle this debate.
"With that, Mr. Speaker, I urge my colleagues to vote no on the previous question, no on the rule."