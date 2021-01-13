Watch Now: Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says seeking Trump's impeachment 'only dividing us further'

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla, was among Wednesday's speakers as the House considered an impeachment resolution against President Trump following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The following is a transcript of Rep. Cole's closing remarks speaking against impeachment:

"Mr. Speaker, I want to thank you for presiding over these difficult proceedings today. I want to thank my good friend, the distinguished chairman of the Rules Committee, and I want to thank everybody that came to the floor and had something to say in an important moment.

"And I think the debate, while spirited, reflected the civility and decency of the institution that we're all privileged to be part of. And I'm very proud to have been part of it. Very proud of all the members and the manner in which they participated. I want to again thank the staff and thank those who kept us safe in the process. Particularly the Capitol police.

"Mr. Speaker, in closing, I oppose this rule and I oppose the majority's actions today. After the traumatic events of last week, the majority should be taking steps to unite us. Instead, they are only dividing us further.