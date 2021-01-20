Watch Now: Garth Brooks performs 'Amazing Grace' at Biden inauguration

Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household," Brooks said earlier this week. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joined Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

Photos: Garth Brooks performs 'Amazing Grace' at inauguration