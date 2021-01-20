Watch Now: Garth Brooks performs 'Amazing Grace' at Biden inauguration
Associated Press
Updated
Country singer Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Country singer Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Garth Brooks arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“This is a great day in our household," Brooks said earlier this week. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”
Brooks, who joined Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.
Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.
Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.
