Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme or reason in current events

Pronouns

Pronouns are as significant as can be.

Our Constitution has the most powerful — We.

But while listening to Trump

As his chest he does thump

He seems to need only two – I and me.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Toon in; turn out 

The choices we face in the fall,

Are actually not hard at all.

Rule of law? Yes or no?

Commerce growth? Fast or slow?

Each pols record should guide your call.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Sounds like comma-la

A rose by any other name smells as sweet.

A syllable out of sync spells defeat.

The name of Ms Harris

Is wont to embarrass

If mispronounced be the elite.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

