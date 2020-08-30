Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme or reason in current events

Pronouns
Pronouns are as significant as can be.
Our Constitution has the most powerful — We.
But while listening to Trump
As his chest he does thump
He seems to need only two – I and me.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Toon in; turn out
The choices we face in the fall,
Are actually not hard at all.
Rule of law? Yes or no?
Commerce growth? Fast or slow?
Each pols record should guide your call.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Sounds like comma-la
A rose by any other name smells as sweet.
A syllable out of sync spells defeat.
The name of Ms Harris
Is wont to embarrass
If mispronounced be the elite.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa