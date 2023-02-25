Editor's Note This story is made up of excerpts from a series of investigative pieces titled "Broken Defense" from the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team.

One night in December 2021, an Oregon public defender had his first panic attack, surrounded in his office by more than 200 public defense client files and a pile of seven or eight unopened cases.

“I was trying to gasp for air,” Martin Gibson remembers. “I was trying to do everything that was in front of me, which was insurmountable piles of files. I had so much to do, and I got so overwhelmed that my body just didn’t know how to breathe.”

He sent his boss a succinct email saying he couldn’t take any new cases; only six weeks later, he quit without another job lined up.

“The job was impossible,” Gibson said. “It wasn’t just difficult. It was impossible and unsustainable.”

Staff shortages and decades of underfunding have created public defense systems crises across the West. Public defenders say they’re unable to serve clients effectively as they grapple with crushing caseloads, few resources, burnout, student debt and low pay.

Defendants have lost jobs and homes while in jail waiting for attorneys to argue for a lower bail or for their release. They’ve had public defenders who were too busy to investigate their cases and felt pressured by their own attorneys to plead guilty when they said they were innocent, according to more than 15 people accused of crimes.

Public defenders say wage increases would go a long way because they attract lawyers who could share the massive workload. Experts say states must retain public defenders and recruit more of them to ensure everyone who needs an attorney gets one.

Gibson said he had twice as many clients as he could represent.

“It watered down my representation to the point of ineffectiveness,” he said. “I felt the only ethical thing I could do was to quit because I couldn’t be part of a system that was doing that. It didn’t feel like I was doing my job. It didn’t feel like I could do my job.”

‘They dangled jail’

Nearly 400 Texas attorneys in 2021 had more public defense cases than the standards recommend, according to Texas Indigent Defense Commission data.

In a Texas courtroom in early November, Quentin Navarro taps his foot and bounces his knee intermittently.

The hum of conversation fills the room as court staff call about 40 people accused of misdemeanors appearing in court for the first time. Navarro waits more than two hours to talk to the prosecutor alone without an attorney.

“I’m anxious,” he says. “You’re walking in there to talk to the district attorney blind.”

Defendants in Texas routinely get no representation assigned to their misdemeanor cases, especially at initial appearances, a Lee Enterprises investigation found. Some people plead guilty at their first hearing to get out of jail. Others who might have fought a misdemeanor charge plead guilty to end the ordeal. These practices threaten the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

More than 136,000 misdemeanor cases have been closed without attorneys each year since 2019 in Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Texas. Most other western states could not report how many misdemeanor defendants go unrepresented due to data collection challenges.

“America’s dirty little secret is that thousands of people go to jail without ever talking to a lawyer,” said Jon Mosher, Sixth Amendment Center deputy director.

An estimated 276,000 Texas county misdemeanor cases from 2019 to 2021 showed no attorney, according to Texas Office of Court Administration data.

“Placing poor defendants in a position where they must weigh their liberty interest against exercising their constitutional right to counsel is a form of coercion that leaves them with no meaningful choice at all,” Mosher said.

Navarro was in court when a 27-year-old man had a hearing after spending nine days in jail for allegedly possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana. The man has dealt with homelessness for five years, according to jail records. Lee Enterprises is not identifying him because attention to a minor criminal charge could prevent his potential employment.

Shackled at his wrists and ankles, the man seemed confused before switching his plea to guilty.

“The fact that they dangled jail in front of him,” Navarro said. “He just wants to go home. Poor kid. The majority of people just plead guilty to get out of here.”

Nona Wiley, 55, met her public defender for the first time after her court hearing began in Matagorda County, Texas, last October.

“I called him, and he won’t even answer the phone,” Wiley said, sobbing in court, devastated at the possibility of losing time with her grandchildren.

Her case was delayed to give the attorney more time to prepare, Wiley said.

‘Let down by the justice system’

Public defenders have so many cases they struggle to provide effective representation, according to a Lee Enterprises investigation. Some regions have no attorneys at all. Failing public defense systems across the West routinely violate the Sixth Amendment right to effective counsel.

Black, brown and low-income people are disproportionately affected by public defense crises, said Jason Williamson, executive director of NYU’s Center on Race, Inequality and the Law.

Stephen Hanlon leads a national public defense reform effort and has half a century of legal experience. He says change is long overdue.

“We’re gonna need the governors and state legislators … and Congress (to) step up and address this problem,” Hanlon said. “This is a national embarrassment.”

More than 2,000 of the roughly 3,000 U.S. counties have no public defender office, Mosher said. The default for those counties is for judges to assign public defense cases to private attorneys. For example, in Wharton County, Texas, the county pays most of that cost, and defendants pay a portion later.

But Navarro said he can’t afford to pay a lawyer on his truck driver wages.

“We’re poor people,” he said.

While Joseph Jefferson-Dust sat in a Montana jail, he had no idea a memo that could clear his name was sitting unseen for 13 months in an overwhelmed public defender’s office, delaying his exoneration fight for more than a year.

The Montana Innocence Project uncovered the memo and now is handling the case to overturn his conviction.

“I have respect for the law, I do,” Jefferson-Dust said in October in Billings. “But I was let down by the justice system.”

A recent analysis by the office shows the Montana public defenders office would have needed another 63 attorneys on average since 2019 to handle the caseload assigned to the agency and still meet workload management limits.

Since the pandemic, many of Montana’s public defenders left the office to double their salaries in the private sector or move laterally in state government for a $13,000 pay hike. Last spring, the state boosted public defenders’ entry-level pay from about $31 an hour to $37. Most prosecutors earn more.

A Montana judge in 2021 held the state’s public defender office in contempt when more than 650 defendants were unrepresented during historic turnover and vacancies.

As cases were filed, regional deputy public defender Kris Copenhaver assigned herself incoming cases, then sought delays. A placeholder attorney would be on hand for the defendant’s initial appearance, but neither that attorney nor Copenhaver would follow the case. Clients were then unrepresented until workloads lightened, and a dedicated public defender could take it.

“We had no idea how understaffed we were,” said Brian Smith, division administrator at the state public defender’s office. Copenhaver no longer works at the office, and she did not return calls seeking comment.

Former public defender Martin Gibson said the job often does not allow for enough time to adequately represent all clients.

“It’s a system that encourages unethical behavior,” he said. “You’re not actually prepared for those cases. No one is. You’re just trying to move those cases along and process these people.

“It’s most certainly not justice. No one feels like it’s justice.”

Featured video: