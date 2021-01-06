Siding with Trump, Rep. Stephanie Bice will challenge Electoral College votes

OKLAHOMA CITY - Freshman Rep. Stephanie Bice said Wednesday that she will vote to challenge the results of some states’ Electoral College votes, joining three other members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation who have vowed to side with President Donald Trump.

Bice, an Oklahoma City Republican who just flipped the 5th District back to the GOP, said, “Today, I will be voting to challenge the electoral votes of certain states to ensure the security of our nation’s election process.

“Unfortunately, some states did not follow their own state election laws, jeopardizing their citizens’ confidence in our election process. In my home state of Oklahoma, we conducted a fair and transparent election that should be a model for states across the nation. All Americans deserve to have the same level of confidence that Oklahomans have in our state’s electoral system.”