Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted

House

UYGHUR FORCED LABOR: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (H.R. 6210), sponsored by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., to bar the importation into the U.S. of goods made in the Xinjiang region of China without proof that the goods were not made by forced labor. McGovern said the ban, by helping Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities being oppressed in Xinjiang, would advocate for "all the people living under the rule of the Chinese government, in their struggle to live freely, practice their religious beliefs freely, and speak their own languages freely." The vote, on Sept. 22, was 406 yeas to 3 nays.