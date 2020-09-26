Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted

WASHINGTON -- Here is how Oklahoma's members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives voted on key bills and amendments last week.
House
UYGHUR FORCED LABOR: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (H.R. 6210), sponsored by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., to bar the importation into the U.S. of goods made in the Xinjiang region of China without proof that the goods were not made by forced labor. McGovern said the ban, by helping Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities being oppressed in Xinjiang, would advocate for "all the people living under the rule of the Chinese government, in their struggle to live freely, practice their religious beliefs freely, and speak their own languages freely." The vote, on Sept. 22, was 406 yeas to 3 nays.
NOT VOTING: Rep. Markwayne Mullin
YEAS: Rep. Kevin Hern (1st), Rep. Tom Cole (4th), Rep. Frank D. Lucas (3rd), (2nd), Rep. Kendra Horn (5th)
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 8337), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to extend through December 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. A supporter, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., said vital programs sustained by the bill included support for farmers and ranchers, food aid for low-income students, and military operations. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 359 yeas to 57 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin
YEAS: Horn, Lucas, Cole
NAYS: Hern
RURAL RENEWABLE ENERGY: The House has passed the Expanding Access to Sustainable Energy Act (H.R. 4447), sponsored by Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., to establish an Energy Department grant program for funding renewable energy storage and electricity microgrid development at rural electricity cooperatives. A bill supporter, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., called the grants an important step "to tackle the climate crisis in a serious way that creates jobs and opportunities for our workers." An opponent, Rep. Robert E. Latta, R-Ohio, questioned the expense of the grants, and said the program would not build on the continuing trend of lower greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 220 yeas to 185 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mullin
NAYS: Horn, Hern, Lucas, Cole
Senate
WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2021. Samuels, currently a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 54 yeas to 42 nays.
NAYS: Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford
ARIZONA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Charles Hinderaker to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Arizona. Hinderaker has been a county judge in Arizona since 2018, and previously was a private practice lawyer specializing in commercial law. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 70 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe
NAYS: Lankford
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!