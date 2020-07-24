OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said Thursday that Congress should pass “another major piece of legislation” to address pandemic-related needs and predicted that lawmakers would approve more direct payments to Americans and a federal unemployment benefit to supplement state assistance.
Cole, R-Moore, said he expected the next package to cost between $1 trillion and $3 trillion.
“I think you need a robust package,” Cole said during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Oklahoma chapter of the AARP.
“I don’t think the package will be the Republican package or the Democratic package. I think it will be a compromise that will push the number up from the Republican number and down from the Democratic number.”
