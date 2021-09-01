Rep. Mullin resurfaces, says he's OK and 'helping get Americans out of Afghanistan'

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin seemed to at least partly confirm a Washington Post story that he is involved in a freelance operation to extract American citizens from Afghanistan.

"Am I helping get Americans out of Afghanistan yes," read an early Wednesday text from Mullin's phone to the Tulsa World. "(Am) I missing no, did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn't safe to be communicating."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Mullin had called the U.S. embassy in Tajikistan asking for help circumventing that country's foreign currency limits. According to the Post, the embassy declined and Mullin's whereabouts were unknown.

Tajikistan borders Afghanistan, and Mullin apparently was trying to hire a helicopter to take out Americans wanting to leave the latter since the withdrawal of U.S. forces and takeover by the Taliban.

Officials say a few hundred Americans remain in Afghanistan, most of them people with dual citizenship.