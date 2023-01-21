Nursing homes reach for innovative solutions amid staffing crisis

Editor's Note This story is part of Care in Crisis, an investigative series that observes the current state of the nursing home system in the West. The project focuses on four states that have struggled more than most with staffing shortages, high turnover rates and other obstacles: Montana, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska.

Nursing homes are trying to improvise workforce options and strategies to stay open amid a staffing crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide wage reset and inflation.

In a sampling of examples: an Oklahoma nursing home chain tried to bring in nurses from overseas; a Nebraska association wants nursing homes to be able to hire spouses of migrant workers; and a Texas organization is lobbying the state a third time for a loan repayment program for nurses who commit to nursing homes.

Overseas hires

Diakonos Group owns 25 long-term care buildings across Oklahoma, including several nursing homes that have closed hallways or wings because there isn’t enough staff to keep them open.

The company shuttered Servant Living Center in mid-2021 in rural Oklahoma — a special nursing home in that it cared for psychiatric residents and former federal inmates who had either served their time or had medical needs too great for the government to handle.

Kimberly Green, chief operating officer, described how some time afterward she contracted with a firm to bring in 50 nurses from the Philippines.

Green felt confident she had finally found the solution to her staffing woes, but four months later the firm abruptly canceled the contract after filling only four spots.

She learned from the firm that candidates loved her company but that its pay wasn’t competitive with hospitals, home health and traveling companies. There was no way the firm could fulfill the contract.

“It’s a waste of my staff’s time to keep trying to recruit for you,” Green recalled hearing on the phone. “And it just felt like a tidal wave.”

Family and immigration

Family sacrifice has helped carry Nebraska, with a desire to tap an unused family resource.

During the omicron variant wave, an administrator of a nursing home in northeast Nebraska told a Senate committee that some of his counterparts in other homes had to hire their own spouses to care for residents until staff could be found.

Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO of Nebraska Health Care Association, recalled how some nursing home staff at the pandemic’s outset chose to sleep in motor homes on site to protect their residents from COVID-19.

Carpenter now is looking for ways to elevate immigration to help fill voids and ease strains.

She has identified the spouses of migrant workers as a “very good” short-term solution for nursing homes — if laws are changed.

Nebraska has a large migratory workforce. She said those individuals often legally bring their spouses who aren’t able to work because of their designation in this country.

“That to me is a very good solution, where we can have an influx immediately of workers who want to work, who are here legally, by changing that on the federal level,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter added that some nursing communities have relied exclusively on legal immigrants to fill registered nurse positions the past four to five years.

Loan incentives

Texas has incentives, such as loan forgiveness, in the health care sector.

But Alyse Meyer, vice president of advocacy for LeadingAge Texas, told a Senate committee that those incentives don’t exist in the long-term care field.

Meyer said her organization has proposed a student loan repayment program for nurses who commit to specifically working in nursing homes.

“A bill has been filed the last two sessions to no success,” Meyer said. “We do propose pursuing that piece of legislation again to address the mass resignation that nursing homes have experienced throughout the pandemic.”

Meyer also suggested that the state could adjust how it reinvests dollars from a federal fund, established by nursing home fines, to emphasize recruitment and retention by removing class barriers with free training and testing for certified nurses aides. Some states already are doing that because of the pandemic, she said.

Kevin Warren, president and CEO of Texas Health Care Association, told the committee that staffing woes aren’t just about base wage. Benefits and flexibility matter, along with incentives such as loan repayment.

Warren said nursing homes are trying to develop those incentive opportunities in transportation, child care and education — all things that cost money.