Navy naming new ship the USNS Muscogee Creek Nation

A future Navy Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship will be named in honor of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and its citizens' contributions to the U.S. armed forces, federal and tribal leaders announced Friday.
In a joint news release, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, as well as Reps. Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin, commended the U.S. Navy's decision to recognize the tribe in what was described as a "well-deserved tribute" to Creek Nation citizens in Oklahoma and elsewhere.
"Myself, along with tribal leaders, employees and citizens are so thrilled that for the first time, a United States Navy ship will be named after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation," Principal Chief David Hill said during the conference, which the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City streamed live on its Facebook page.
Hill called the naming a "great honor" and said that despite the "sometimes challenging history" between tribes and the U.S. government, those who join the military choose to "answer the call of duty" and protect their home.
Gregory J. Slavonic, acting undersecretary of the Navy, announced the naming during a press conference at the First Americans Museum on Friday morning. The ship's official name will be "USNS Muscogee Creek Nation (T-ATS 10.)"
Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, said Friday that "our country would not be what it is today if it weren’t for the strength and resilience of so many Native American heroes who served in our armed forces, including the men and women of Muscogee (Creek) Nation."
“The men and women in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who have served did so with distinction, and I am grateful for the opportunity to recognize them for their service to our nation,” Lankford said in a statement announcing the naming decision.
“The decision to honor our Muscogee (Creek) service members by naming a Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ship the USNS Muscogee Creek Nation will help remind young people and future generations of the sacrifices made by the Nation for the entire country.”
The Navy received letters last fall from Hill and from Inhofe in support of the naming request. Inhofe's letter said the tribe has its own naval history that predates the establishment of the United States and said the second treaty the U.S. agreed to with another sovereign nation was with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 1790.
In his own statement, Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, said Native Americans have a "tremendous history" of service to and sacrifice for their country through serving in the military.
"Indeed, all tribal nations, Oklahomans and Americans can draw strength and find great pride in this special recognition," Cole said.
