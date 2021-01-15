Navy naming new ship the USNS Muscogee Creek Nation

Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, said Friday that "our country would not be what it is today if it weren’t for the strength and resilience of so many Native American heroes who served in our armed forces, including the men and women of Muscogee (Creek) Nation."

“The men and women in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who have served did so with distinction, and I am grateful for the opportunity to recognize them for their service to our nation,” Lankford said in a statement announcing the naming decision.

“The decision to honor our Muscogee (Creek) service members by naming a Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ship the USNS Muscogee Creek Nation will help remind young people and future generations of the sacrifices made by the Nation for the entire country.”

The Navy received letters last fall from Hill and from Inhofe in support of the naming request. Inhofe's letter said the tribe has its own naval history that predates the establishment of the United States and said the second treaty the U.S. agreed to with another sovereign nation was with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 1790.