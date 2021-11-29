Miss Kentucky wins Miss USA 2021 crown in Tulsa

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith’s prowess on-screen as a TV reporter no doubt played an integral role in her crowning as Miss USA 2021.
The confidence and timeliness of Smith’s “final question” answer about corporate sustainability and environmental consciousness prompted the largest applause from the audience Monday night at the Miss USA final competition at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.
When asked how consumers can encourage businesses to be more environmentally conscious, Smith, a current reporter at WHAS-TV in Louisville, said, “I think we need to look at it from a macro level and a micro level.
“At the macro level, companies need to switch to green energy. I think that’s something we can all agree on. Then, at the micro level, we all know how to ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ and these are things we can implement in our daily lives.”
Of the Miss USA finalists, Smith was clearly a fan favorite at the River Spirit Casino Resort. Throughout each portion of the competition, whether it be the evening wear, swimsuit or discussion competition, Smith received some of the loudest cheers.
Smith won the 70th Miss USA crown over 15 other finalists: Miss North Dakota, Miss Maryland, Miss Utah, Miss Nebraska, Miss North Carolina, Miss Illinois, Miss Louisiana, Miss Mississippi, Miss Tennessee, Miss Kentucky, Miss Kansas, Miss Florida, Miss Virginia, Miss South Carolina, Miss Texas and Miss South Dakota.
Miss North Dakota came in second place; Miss Florida in third and Miss Illinois in fourth.
Smith's crowning was the first to be held in Tulsa and the first to be held under the new leadership of Crystle Stewart, president of the Miss USA Organization.
After wowing Stewart with its amenities earlier this year, River Spirit Casino Resort was selected over venues in larger “tourist” cities like Nashville, Reno and Las Vegas.
Culminating with the final competition Monday night in the Paradise Cove Theater, the event had about 3,000 attendees, River Spirit Casino CEO Pat Croft said.
Tulsa-area culture, history and businesses were highlighted throughout the night, and the event itself boosted the local economy.
Croft said the resort’s hotel has been completely booked during the week's competition, with thousands of hotel room nights booked.
Croft said having an event like this in Tulsa and at the resort is important because a lot of people who came to town for the event will enjoy everything Tulsa has to offer and could come back later to vacation.
“We are very proud to host this event,” Croft said. “We were competing against places like Nashville, Reno, Las Vegas, and it’s gratifying that we have the opportunity to host a top-tier national event like this. This keeps the resort and Tulsa on the map as a premier place for recreation and tourism.”
The guests and attendees also spent a lot of time at restaurants and entertainment venues across Tulsa, Croft said, boosting Tulsa’s tourism industry.
Even area businesses like florists got a boost, as the resort saw never-ending deliveries of flowers during the competition, Croft said.
Miss USA was also presented by SeneGence International, an international direct-sale cosmetics and skin care company, in another nod to the Tulsa area. The company’s founder, Joni Rogers-Kante, is from Sapulpa and opened a local facility in the town.
The Muscogee Nation was also highlighted, as Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill received an ovation from the contestants and audience.
The contestants also participated in local cultural activities, such as touring the Greenwood District and watching a fashion show of Muscogee and Indigenous clothing.