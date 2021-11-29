Miss Kentucky wins Miss USA 2021 crown in Tulsa

Miss North Dakota came in second place; Miss Florida in third and Miss Illinois in fourth.

Smith's crowning was the first to be held in Tulsa and the first to be held under the new leadership of Crystle Stewart, president of the Miss USA Organization.

After wowing Stewart with its amenities earlier this year, River Spirit Casino Resort was selected over venues in larger “tourist” cities like Nashville, Reno and Las Vegas.

Culminating with the final competition Monday night in the Paradise Cove Theater, the event had about 3,000 attendees, River Spirit Casino CEO Pat Croft said.

Tulsa-area culture, history and businesses were highlighted throughout the night, and the event itself boosted the local economy.

Croft said the resort’s hotel has been completely booked during the week's competition, with thousands of hotel room nights booked.

Croft said having an event like this in Tulsa and at the resort is important because a lot of people who came to town for the event will enjoy everything Tulsa has to offer and could come back later to vacation.