It was a rough year. But this letter carrier rallied and made Christmas stockings for all 250 dogs on his route

There are 250 dogs on Scott Arnold’s U.S. Postal Service route, and every year, he gives each one a personalized Christmas stocking that has their name, dog treats and a note from Santa.

But for the first time in 25 years, Arnold thought he might skip it this year. He knew that the families in the 22101 Zip code area of McLean, Va., would have understood. Arnold, 66, lost his adult son, Jason, in May of unknown causes, just days before his 37th birthday.

Arnold said that an outpouring of love and support from hundreds of his longtime customers helped fuel him through a difficult year. But he wondered whether he had the energy to make and deliver hundreds of stockings.

“It’s been an exhausting year and the holidays are especially difficult,” said Arnold, who has delivered mail for 38 years.

Then Arnold thought about how much his son had loved dogs, and he knew he had to continue the tradition he calls “Santa Paws.”