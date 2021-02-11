 Skip to main content
Inhofe meets with Biden at White House about transportation package

  • Updated
Biden and Inhofe

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. From left, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sen. Jim Inhofe met at the White House on Thursday with President Joe Biden and others about improving the nation’s roads and other transportation systems, as the president contemplates a major package to modernize infrastructure.

“It went very good, and one reason is I’ve known the president forever and we’ve worked on highway bills before,’’ Inhofe told reporters in Washington.

Inhofe was one of four senators from both parties who met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined the conversation by phone.

“I've been around long enough — and (Sen.) Tom (Carper) and Jim and all of us — that it used to be that infrastructure wasn't a Democrat or Republican issue,” Biden said at the outset of the meeting. “There are not many Republican or Democratic roads and bridges, and so on.

