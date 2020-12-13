 Skip to main content
Historic D.C. Black churches attacked by white nationalists groups during pro-Trump rallies Saturday

  • Updated
Proud Boys.jpg

Thousands of people marched in support of President Trump two days before the electoral college is set to vote to confirm the vote of the 2020 election. (Video: Jorge Ribas, Ashleigh Joplin/Photo: Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

A Black Lives Matter banner and sign were torn from two historic Black churches in downtown D.C. and destroyed during pro-Trump protests Saturday night.

D.C. police said they are investigating the events as potential hate crimes.

In one of the incidents, a series of videos posted on Twitter shows a group of people identified as Proud Boys marching with a Black Lives Matter banner held above their heads, then cheering as it is set on fire while chanting “f--- antifa.”

The banner was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black churches in the city. Ashbury United has stood at the corner of 11th and K streets NW since 1836.

“Last night demonstrators who were part of the MAGA gatherings tore down our Black Lives Matter sign and literally burned it in the street,” senior pastor Rev. Ianther M. Mills said in a statement. “It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames. For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings.”

