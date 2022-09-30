White House Hunger Conference puts spotlight on Oklahoma group

This week’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health put a spotlight on 23 organizations that promote access to affordable food, including one from Oklahoma.

The conference, the first of its kind at the national level in 50 years, asked each of the organizations to make specific commitments to increase the fight against hunger over the next several years. Hunger Free Oklahoma committed to improving access to fresh produce by expanding its food-stamp incentive program from 19 counties to all 77 counties across the state by 2030.

The expanded program will serve 10 times the number of households enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, reaching 100,000 families per month at full scale, officials said.

Hunger Free Oklahoma also committed to working with the state and tribal governments to boost participation in WIC, a federal nutrition program aimed specifically at women, infants and children.

Other organizations recognized for improving access to food included Google, Chobani and DoorDash.

“It is an honor to participate with leading organizations, agencies and governments who are working to fill the gaps in their communities,” said Chris Bernard, executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma.

Among other efforts to fight hunger, the organization coordinates the state’s Double Up Oklahoma program, which matches the value of federal SNAP subsidies at participating farmers markets and grocery stores and provides a SNAP application hotline.

“We know that with the right programs, improved systems, collaborative partnerships and strengthened policies,” Bernard said, “we can end food insecurity and increase access to affordable nutritious food for all Oklahomans.”