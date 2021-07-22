Watch Now: Lankford report claims Biden administration is wasting billions by not finishing Trump wall

Citing documents obtained by Senate Republican staff, Lankford said the Biden administration has spent as much as $2 billion on costs associated with suspending or terminating contracts. That includes the cost of securing materials delivered to construction sites but not used.

Lankford also criticized the administration for not being more forthcoming about its intentions for the suspended portions of the barrier, and he pointed out that the original 60-day suspension to “study” the situation has now stretched to six months.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately answer a request for response.

As president, Trump promised to build a wall along the United States’ southern border — and make Mexico pay for it — although the exact extent of the wall remained somewhat vague.

According to Lankford’s report, about 700 miles of border fences, walls and other barriers were built between 1960 and 2017. It’s unclear how much of that was replacement construction.

During Trump’s four-year administration, according to the report, about 738 miles of primary and secondary walls were funded, with most of that replacing existing structures.