Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

A full transcript of U.S. Sen. James Lankford's remarks:

"The vice president said things more eloquently than how we say it in Oklahoma. In Oklahoma we’d say something like, ‘Why in God’s name would someone think attacking law enforcement and occupying the United States Capitol is the best way to show you’re right? Why would you do that?’

"Rioters and thugs don’t run the Capitol. We’re the United States of America. We disagree on a lot of things, and we have a lot of spirited debate in this room. But we talk it out, and we honor each other — even in our disagreement. That person, that person, that person is not my enemy. That’s my fellow American. And while we disagree on things — and disagree strongly at times — we do not encourage what happened today. Ever.

"Now, I want to join my fellow Senators in saying thank you to the Capitol Hill Police, the law enforcement, the National Guard, and the Secret Service, who stood in harm’s way. While we were here debating, they were pushing back. And I was literally interrupted mid-sentence, speaking here because we were all unaware of what was happening right outside this room, because of their faithfulness and because of what they have done. And I want to thank them.