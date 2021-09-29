Watch Now: Inhofe fires first shots on Biden administration in Afghanistan hearing

As the Senate Armed Services Committee’s ranking Republican, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe set the tone Tuesday for his party’s questioning of top military officials during a hearing on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In a scathing opening statement, Inhofe laid all blame for August’s calamitous end to 20 years of U.S. military presence in that country on President Joe Biden and his administration while absolving or passing over the role of previous presidencies and Congress itself in what had become known as the Forever War.
“This was avoidable,” Inhofe said in his opening remarks. “Everything that happened was foreseen. My colleagues on this committee and the commanders in charge, we saw it coming.”
Addressing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command Chief Kenneth McKenzie, Inhofe said Biden put the military in an untenable position that led “to a horror of the president’s own making.”
“Members of this committee on both sides of the aisle spent months urging the administration to evacuate Americans and our Afghans partners sooner. But President Biden and his advisers didn’t listen to his combat commanders; he didn’t listen to Congress; and he failed to anticipate what all of us knew would happen.”
Inhofe and his fellow Republicans tried to keep the questioning limited to the past few weeks of the U.S. presence, as the Afghan government and military collapsed and the United States and its allies evacuated 120,000 Americans and Afghans from Kabul’s airport.
Democrats tried to broaden the scope to include the Republican-led Trump administration, which originally agreed to the withdrawal and at one point tried to withdraw all remaining U.S. troops last winter.
The hearing consisted of two rounds of questions — which, as is often the case, sometimes were more like speeches — with each committee member getting five minutes per round.
Inhofe used his first round to zero in on Milley’s and McKenzie’s earlier statements that they had recommended keeping 2,500 to 4,000 troops in Afghanistan, but that first Trump and ultimately Biden overruled them.
His second round dealt with Biden’s assertion that the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan or “at war” with the United States.
“I believe Al-Qaeda is in Afghanistan,” said Milley. “I believe they have aspirations to reconstitute and if they develop the capability they have aspirations to strike. It’s too early in the process to say” whether they’ll be able to do so.
“I think Al-Qaeda is at war with the United States still, and there’s never been a time when it’s not,” Milley said.
