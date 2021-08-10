U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says his recruits could tip the House scales in 2022

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin may have a vested interest in saying Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, but he also has some inside knowledge.
Mullin takes some pride in recruiting congressional candidates. He says he recruited 10 of the 14 Republicans who flipped Democratic seats in 2020 and is confident that the GOP will erase the Democrats' narrow majority.
"It's a little early for me to tell you the margins, but I've got 21 Republicans I'm working with. I can say right now I can win 15 of those seats," Mullin told the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County at the Tulsa Country Club on Tuesday.
"Now, this is a long ways out," Mullin cautioned, "A month is forever in politics. … Some things could change. But right now I'm confident we can win 15."
Winning 20-25 House seats, Mullin said, will probably mean the GOP takes the evenly split Senate, too.
Mullin maintains a political action committee — Mullin Victory Fund — apart from his campaign fund that raises money for the candidates he recruits or supports. According to FEC reports, Mullin Victory Fund raised nearly $780,000 during the 2019-20 election cycle.
Mullin said he demands three things of prospective candidates:
One, they can't have held more than two public offices.
Two, they have to put at least $100,000 of their own money into the campaign.
Three, they must have full family support.
Anyone who's held more than two elected offices, Mullin said, "they're looking for a career in politics."
The money, said Mullin, proves the candidate does not need the job and won't be influenced by the fear of losing it.
"You have to be willing to fire yourself," Mullin said. "You may have to take a vote that won't be popular but you know it's the right vote. If it's your livelihood, and you step across that threshold, … how much is that going to weigh on your decision?"
Some congressional critics say too many millionaires in the House and Senate is the problem, not too few. The median net worth for members of the two chambers is just over $1 million.
Mullin, who owns several successful plumbing-related businesses, put more than $250,000 of his own money into his first campaign in 2012. He has since recovered that from contributions, which is not unusual.
Although Mullin insists that he is not a "career politician," he is expected to seek a fifth term next year after initially promising that he would serve no more than three.
Mullin appeared Tuesday with his wife, Christie Mullin, who he said speaks to the spouses of prospective candidates about life in politics.
He said his interest in recruiting candidates is not limited to Congress.
"Too often we overlook the small races because we're looking at the federal races," he said. "I am actively involved in school board races. I'm actively involved in city council races. I'm actively involved in making decisions with (Gov. Kevin Stitt) on boards of regents. They make a big difference."
As if to emphasize his remarks, Mullin left immediately after speaking, saying he had to catch a plane — to recruit candidates.