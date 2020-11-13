 Skip to main content
Sen. Lankford catches heat over stance on Biden intelligence briefings

  • Updated
111320-tul-nws-lankford-james

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington in September.

 Anna Moneymaker, New York Times via Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. James Lankford didn’t acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect. He didn’t say President Donald Trump should concede the election.

But to some Oklahomans, Lankford abandoned the GOP president when he vowed to ensure that Biden receives classified intelligence briefings while states are still counting ballots.

In the hours after making that comment on Wednesday — and despite making several others defending Trump’s right to ensure fair elections in close states — Lankford was hit with hundreds of social media comments excoriating him, with some questioning his party loyalty and some even his patriotism.

“Step in against Trump and step out of Oklahoma,” said a Facebook member named Daniel Rainey of Tulsa.

