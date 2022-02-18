Russia '100%' certain to invade Ukraine, Inhofe says he's been told

Privately, intelligence sources have been even more pessimistic about the the prospects of war in eastern Europe than they have been in public, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday.

"I said, 'Are you anticipating an attack — that is, Russia against Ukraine — and if so, what are the chances of that happening?'" Inhofe said, referring to an unnamed intelligence official. "The answer was, '100%.'"

President Joe Biden said Friday that he's "convinced" by U.S. intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has "reason to believe" it will occur in the "coming days" and will include an assault on the country's capital, Kyiv, according to The Associated Press.

Inhofe said he has no trust in Putin and no idea what Putin's ultimate goal is.

"The leader from Russia lies," Inhofe said bluntly. "He says things that aren't true. Only a (few) days ago, he said, 'We are pulling out of the area,' implying that they were not going to attack Ukraine. Then we found out yesterday, (Putin) said, 'No, you misunderstood us.'

"He lies," said Inhofe. "He lies willfully, and more than he tells the truth."