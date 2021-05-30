Political notebook: Tulsa County Democrats observe centennial by acknowledging "racist past"

The Tulsa County Democratic Party issued a statement late last week acknowledging what it said was its “racist past.”
“On this, the 100th Year Centennial Commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa County Democratic Party confronts our past transgressions and acknowledges a culture of passive acceptance of racism within our organization,” said the statement.
“The Democratic Party, at multiple points throughout history, has been represented by individuals that have held racist views; this includes previous Democratic National Committee members and Democratic elected officials on both a national and a state level.”
The Oklahoma Democratic Party won control of the new state in 1907 in part on a pledge of segregation and white supremacy. That shifted over time, along with Democratic dominance, and today most elected Black officials in the state are Democrats.
“We encourage our membership and supporters to take this opportunity for reflection,” said last week’s release. “We ask Democrats to remember our party’s history and the persistent discrimination and mistreatment of the Black community in Oklahoma, accepting that the only way to reach a place of true reconciliation is not through denial of our past and complacency of its effects, but forward through direct acknowledgment.”
Drummond in: Tulsa attorney and banker Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost to now-former Attorney General Mike Hunter in the 2018 Republican runoff election, said he will seek the now-vacant post in 2022.
“We have seen the results of political cronyism and we have suffered the consequences of politicians who serve their own interests,” Drummond said in a Friday press release.
Hunter resigned suddenly last week, leaving an opening for Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill until the 2022 elections.
Let’s vote!: One of Tulsa County’s more obscure elections will take place Tuesday when voters go to the poll — singular — to cast ballots for Tulsa County Conservation District Seat 2.
The election is open to voters countywide, but the only polling place is Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place in Tulsa.
Two candidates are on the ballot: Mike Workman and Christauna Parker.
Meetings and events: Jarrin Jackson will be the featured speaker at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting, 11:30 a.m. June 8 at Tulsa Country Club. Email rwctulsa@gmail.com for reservations.
Bottom line: Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System Executive Director Tom Spencer announced his retirement after seven years on the job. … The Oklahoma Democratic Party touted President Joe Biden’s American Indian policies.