Political notebook: Tulsa County Democrats observe centennial by acknowledging "racist past"

The Tulsa County Democratic Party issued a statement late last week acknowledging what it said was its “racist past.”

“On this, the 100th Year Centennial Commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa County Democratic Party confronts our past transgressions and acknowledges a culture of passive acceptance of racism within our organization,” said the statement.

“The Democratic Party, at multiple points throughout history, has been represented by individuals that have held racist views; this includes previous Democratic National Committee members and Democratic elected officials on both a national and a state level.”

The Oklahoma Democratic Party won control of the new state in 1907 in part on a pledge of segregation and white supremacy. That shifted over time, along with Democratic dominance, and today most elected Black officials in the state are Democrats.