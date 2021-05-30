 Skip to main content
Political notebook: Tulsa County Democrats observe centennial by acknowledging "racist past"
Political notebook: Tulsa County Democrats observe centennial by acknowledging "racist past"

The Tulsa County Democratic Party issued a statement late last week acknowledging what it said was its “racist past.”

“On this, the 100th Year Centennial Commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa County Democratic Party confronts our past transgressions and acknowledges a culture of passive acceptance of racism within our organization,” said the statement.

“The Democratic Party, at multiple points throughout history, has been represented by individuals that have held racist views; this includes previous Democratic National Committee members and Democratic elected officials on both a national and a state level.”

The Oklahoma Democratic Party won control of the new state in 1907 in part on a pledge of segregation and white supremacy. That shifted over time, along with Democratic dominance, and today most elected Black officials in the state are Democrats.

“We encourage our membership and supporters to take this opportunity for reflection,” said last week’s release. “We ask Democrats to remember our party’s history and the persistent discrimination and mistreatment of the Black community in Oklahoma, accepting that the only way to reach a place of true reconciliation is not through denial of our past and complacency of its effects, but forward through direct acknowledgment.”

Drummond in: Tulsa attorney and banker Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost to now-former Attorney General Mike Hunter in the 2018 Republican runoff election, said he will seek the now-vacant post in 2022.

“We have seen the results of political cronyism and we have suffered the consequences of politicians who serve their own interests,” Drummond said in a Friday press release.

Hunter resigned suddenly last week, leaving an opening for Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill until the 2022 elections.

Let’s vote!: One of Tulsa County’s more obscure elections will take place Tuesday when voters go to the poll — singular — to cast ballots for Tulsa County Conservation District Seat 2.

The election is open to voters countywide, but the only polling place is Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place in Tulsa.

Two candidates are on the ballot: Mike Workman and Christauna Parker.

Meetings and events: Jarrin Jackson will be the featured speaker at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting, 11:30 a.m. June 8 at Tulsa Country Club. Email rwctulsa@gmail.com for reservations.

Bottom line: Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System Executive Director Tom Spencer announced his retirement after seven years on the job. … The Oklahoma Democratic Party touted President Joe Biden’s American Indian policies.

Wayne Greene reads Tulsa World editorial: 54 Union and Broken Arrow high school graduates will also receive TCC degrees Thursday thanks to the EDGE program

-- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump
GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.

Biden's $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Biden's $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget for next year that's piled high with new safety net programs for the poor and middle class, but his generosity depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation's spiking debt from spiraling totally out of control.

Justice Dept. appeals judge's order on Russia probe memo
Justice Dept. appeals judge's order on Russia probe memo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is appealing a judge's order directing it to release in its entirety a legal memo on whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. But it also made public a brief portion of the document showing that senior Justice Department leaders concluded that the evidence could not support an obstruction prosecution.

