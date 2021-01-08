 Skip to main content
Oklahoma man at Capitol: 'We could have tore that building down brick by brick'

Electoral College Protests

Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the steps of the west side of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

As the country sifts through the shards of what happened in Washington on Wednesday, what comes into focus in the storming of the Capitol is a jumbled constellation of hard-core Trump supporters: a largely white crowd, many of them armed with bats, shields and chemical spray; some carried Confederate flags and wore costumes of fur and horns inspired by QAnon.

Storming the Capitol was “probably not the best thing to do,” said Eric Dark, 43, a truck driver from Braman, Oklahoma, who was tear-gassed when he got to the top of the steps to the building but never made it inside.

He had been standing with Brian Hobbs, the mayor of Newkirk, Oklahoma, near the top of the steps on the western side of the building around 4:30 p.m. when officers in riot gear started moving to clear out the thousands of people who had gathered.

“We had enough people, we could have tore that building down brick by brick,” Hobbs said.

Click here for the full story at NYTimes.com.

 

Video: These are some of the rioters

Gallery: Scenes of violence at U.S. Capitol shock world

