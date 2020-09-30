'No one really won': Oklahomans' reaction to presidential debate mixed

Reaction to Tuesday's presidential debate from some of Oklahoma's political leadership ranged from disbelief to a determined defense of President Donald Trump.
Observers more independent in their assessment said they'd never seen anything like it, and doubted it changed many votes.
"President Trump showed how the American people have a choice in the election between his policies that have proven successful and Joe Biden, who would shut down the economy and pack the court with liberal judges," said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Inhofe and other Oklahoma Republicans shrugged off Trump's refusal to flatly condemn white supremacist groups as a misunderstanding.
"I think in his mind, he probably did," Inhofe told CBS' Nancy Cordes Wednesday afternoon.
Trump created a furor across the political spectrum when he said such groups should "stand back and stand by" after moderator Chris Wallace asked if would tell them to "stand down."
It isn't clear what Trump meant, but many interpreted that as a signal for those groups to be ready for action, particularly after Trump said earlier in the debate that he wanted his followers to "observe" polling places on election day.
On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he opposes all violent white supremacist groups.
"Last week President Trump was the first president to declare he would designate the (Ku Klux Klan) as a terrorist organization," Inhofe said in a statement to the Tulsa World.
Long associated with racist intimidation, organizations using the Klan name or a variation have been largely superseded by new ones with such names as Proud Boys and Boogaloo Boys.
Trump followers, meanwhile, say they're more concerned about "anarchists," who they identify with Antifa.
But none of the Republicans fully endorsed Trump's performance, which some have called the most bombastic in presidential history.
Inhofe said "no one really won" and that Trump was "a little too forceful."
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, after Inhofe the longest-serving member of the Oklahoma delegation, said the debate "showed the American people that we have some work to do to get back to having civilized discussions surrounding our beliefs, values, and differing policies. Presidential debates should be about how to further move our country forward — not hurling insults.”
Lucas explicitly condemned violence and racism, but not Trump's words precisely.
“Radical ideologies and racist beliefs have no place in politics and our society," he said.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern plugged Trump's economic record while 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin echoed Trump's ridicule of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"People in Oklahoma care about better paying jobs, safely opening our economy, and getting the best healthcare possible," Hern said.
He also said Biden is "out of step with the heart of his own party," apparently a reference to Biden's refusal to endorse single-payer health care or the Green New Deal.
"We saw Joe Biden attempt to spin his poor record from 47 years in Washington, D.C.," Mullin said. "He would not stand up for our brave law enforcement officers or law and order and refused to say he would not defund the police. He also refused to say if he would pack the Supreme Court if he was elected and he was trying to run from the radical Left's socialist agenda."
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews offered a different perspective.
"I was proud that Vice President Biden was able to maintain his cool — unlike President Trump," said Andrews. "It was Crazy Town."
Andrews said she was amazed by the "hypocrisy" of Trump attacking Biden through Biden's son Hunter, who has a history of addiction and been accused of improper business dealings.
Andrews said the activities of Trump's own children and their spouses are just as suspect.
Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman David McLain said the debate was a "high energy combative event which I believe all Americans expected given the candidates’ diverse personalities, and the intense political climate they find themselves in. There were several significant moments where I believe President Trump excelled, however one that stood out was how well he articulated the precedent and proper process for his nomination, and the Senate’s confirmation, of Amy Barrett to the United States Supreme Court."
Matt Hindman of the University of Tulsa and Matt Motta of Oklahoma State University have completely different perspectives. They are political scientists who study presidential debates and their effects.
Both say Tuesday's debate was unprecedented, largely because of Trump's refusal to stick to the rules.
"I've watched a lot of debates, and I've never seen anything like this," said Motta, a political science professor. "So much effort to overwhelm the moderator."
They agreed the debate and the two scheduled to follow are unlikely to change many votes, but they are nevertheless important.
"The reality is that presidential debates are rarely game-changers," said Hindman.
"Some try to boost turnout with the debates," he said, "but from what I've seen discouraging people from voting seems more likely."
Hindman and Motta said early data indicates Biden's public image improved relative to Trump's after the debate but that didn't gain him any votes.
"Just 4-7% of voters have not made up their minds about the election," said Motta. "The initial polling data is that few if any (changed) their voting after the election."
What debates do, said Motta, is influence the public narrative, particularly in the broadcast media.
"Most Americans don't watch the debates," he said. "They're much more likely to encounter coverage of the debate."
Hindman said he didn't think either candidate fared well.
"Trump's strategy seemed to be to go after Biden as rudely and as often as possible," Hindman said.
That didn't work, he said, because Biden held his own. But Hindman didn't think Biden was particularly sharp, either.
"He's being portrayed as past his prime, so he needed to show some energy," Hindman said. "I don't think he showed as much as he should have.
"On the other hand, he has a 7 1/2-point lead. He avoided the gaffes. ... At times he struggled to find words ... but he didn't make any major mistakes."
