'No one really won': Oklahomans' reaction to presidential debate mixed

Hindman and Motta said early data indicates Biden's public image improved relative to Trump's after the debate but that didn't gain him any votes.

"Just 4-7% of voters have not made up their minds about the election," said Motta. "The initial polling data is that few if any (changed) their voting after the election."

What debates do, said Motta, is influence the public narrative, particularly in the broadcast media.

"Most Americans don't watch the debates," he said. "They're much more likely to encounter coverage of the debate."

Hindman said he didn't think either candidate fared well.

"Trump's strategy seemed to be to go after Biden as rudely and as often as possible," Hindman said.

That didn't work, he said, because Biden held his own. But Hindman didn't think Biden was particularly sharp, either.

"He's being portrayed as past his prime, so he needed to show some energy," Hindman said. "I don't think he showed as much as he should have.

"On the other hand, he has a 7 1/2-point lead. He avoided the gaffes. ... At times he struggled to find words ... but he didn't make any major mistakes."