Legislators advance bill aimed at allowing recreational pot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators advanced a proposal Monday to legalize recreational marijuana across New Mexico and lift the state's tight restrictions on production for its medical marijuana program.

After more than six hours of testimony and deliberations, a legislative committee on health issues endorsed one Democrat-backed House bill and sidelined a second in efforts to set up a taxed and regulated marketplace for broad cannabis sales.

The two-day hearing pushed to the forefront an initiative that would subsidize medical marijuana for the poor and do away with current limits on the number of plants each licensed producer can can grow.

In all, four legislative proposals have been filed that would throw open the doors to widespread marijuana sales and use — 14 years after New Mexico established a medical marijuana program involving a variety of medical conditions, from cancer to post-traumatic stress.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham campaigned in 2018 on efforts to launch a recreational marijuana marketplace to create new jobs and diversify an economy that is tethered closely to oil and natural gas production. Several prominent opponents of legalization lost state Senate elections in 2020, boosting prospects for broad cannabis reforms.