Lankford pushes national security over other issues in pushing for Biden briefings to resume

He pointed out 9/11 happened after what federal agencies identified as a significant intelligence gap caused when President George W. Bush was cut out of daily briefings after his 2000 election.

"We should learn the lesson of 20 years ago," he said.

Lankford said Nov. 13 would be the earliest the General Services Administration could make a determination on Biden continuing to receive the briefings that he started receiving earlier this summer. He said his GSA oversight was the reason for "stepping in."

He clarified that what he meant was on Friday he would reach out to the GSA: "How are you going to make this decision? Let me help you, walk through it and think about this," he said, "but at the end of the day they've still got to make that call on it."

Featured gallery: Time-travel to last week with election photos taken on expired film