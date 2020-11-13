Lankford pushes national security over other issues in pushing for Biden briefings to resume

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. James Lankford didn’t acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect. He didn’t say President Donald Trump should concede the election.
But to some Oklahomans, Lankford abandoned the GOP president when he vowed to ensure that Biden receives classified intelligence briefings while states are still counting ballots.
In the hours after making that comment on Wednesday — and despite making several others defending Trump’s right to ensure fair elections in close states — Lankford was hit with hundreds of social media comments excoriating him, with some questioning his party loyalty and some even his patriotism.
“Step in against Trump and step out of Oklahoma,” said a Facebook member named Daniel Rainey of Tulsa.
Update: Lankford spoke the following day in a KKBS radio interview in which he clarified, but did not retract, his earlier remarks.
He pointed out 9/11 happened after what federal agencies identified as a significant intelligence gap caused when President George W. Bush was cut out of daily briefings after his 2000 election.
"We should learn the lesson of 20 years ago," he said.
Lankford said Nov. 13 would be the earliest the General Services Administration could make a determination on Biden continuing to receive the briefings that he started receiving earlier this summer. He said his GSA oversight was the reason for "stepping in."
He clarified that what he meant was on Friday he would reach out to the GSA: "How are you going to make this decision? Let me help you, walk through it and think about this," he said, "but at the end of the day they've still got to make that call on it."
