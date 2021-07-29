Lankford, Inhofe among GOP senators asking for audit of CDC mask guidance process

Ten GOP senators, including James Lankford and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, introduced a bill Thursday that would require the Government Accountability Office to review the decision-making process the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used in their latest guidance on wearing masks.
The Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act, led by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., would have the GAO review data being used to make recommendations for mask wearing, particularly for vaccinated Americans. "Mixed messaging" is also a focus of the bill, Rubio said.
The CDC announced Tuesday new guidance advising both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in areas where the delta variant has been fueling rising case levels.
Oklahoma has the second-highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the country, with 62% of new cases coming from the delta variant.
“Last year, our nation was faced with an unprecedented health pandemic. President Trump and his team did what many said was impossible — developed a safe and effective vaccine,” Lankford said in a news release after the bill's introduction.
“I encourage every Oklahoman to get the vaccine, but no American should be forced to get the vaccine through a government mandate. The American people deserve to see exactly what data President Biden and his team are using to make these decisions. In order to have confidence in guidance being presented, we need to know the facts.”
The bill takes aim at the "impact inconsistent messaging has had on Americans' trust" in the CDC and their willingness to follow guidelines the institution sets, the news release states.
It would also look at the influence "outside entities, like teachers unions," have had on the CDC's recommendations.
The CDC cited the delta variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people in its new guidance and recommended masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors at American schools.
“Americans have spent the last year and a half making tremendous sacrifices to halt the virus's spread, but they are confused and have lost trust in our institutions,” Rubio said.
"The mixed messaging could also degrade trust in the efficacy of vaccines. My bill would bring more transparency to the CDC’s decisions, and direct GAO to offer recommendations on ways the CDC needs to improve their decision making process and the way they communicate recommendations.”
The news release claims that the CDC issued the new guidance "without providing a clear, verifiable justification" for the change in Delta variant science from May 2021 to July 2021.
The CDC has said the new guidance is due to the delta variant's current prevalence in the United States and new data about its ease of transmission even from vaccinated people to others.
Additionally, the CDC has said the school recommendations were issued also because children 11 and younger are not eligible for vaccination and because the majority of older children and youths are not vaccinated.
Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Thom Tillis R-N.C., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Todd Young R-Ind., and John Thune, R-S.D., also signed the bill.