Lankford, Inhofe among GOP senators asking for audit of CDC mask guidance process

“I encourage every Oklahoman to get the vaccine, but no American should be forced to get the vaccine through a government mandate. The American people deserve to see exactly what data President Biden and his team are using to make these decisions. In order to have confidence in guidance being presented, we need to know the facts.”

The bill takes aim at the "impact inconsistent messaging has had on Americans' trust" in the CDC and their willingness to follow guidelines the institution sets, the news release states.

It would also look at the influence "outside entities, like teachers unions," have had on the CDC's recommendations.

The CDC cited the delta variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people in its new guidance and recommended masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors at American schools.

“Americans have spent the last year and a half making tremendous sacrifices to halt the virus's spread, but they are confused and have lost trust in our institutions,” Rubio said.