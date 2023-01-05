 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kevin Hern gets votes for House speaker on third day of fight in D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0

Related

Congressman-elect Josh Brecheen among those blocking McCarthy speakership

First District Congressman Kevin Hern isn’t saying no to the possibility of becoming a compromise candidate for U.S. Speaker of the House.

Hern, starting only his third term, received two votes on the eighth ballot Thursday afternoon after Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert nominated him on that and the subsequent ballot.

The Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert said she wanted to cast a vote for someone outside the Freedom Caucus.

Two aren’t many, but with a bloc of 20 fellow Republicans holding firm against their conference’s elected leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, anything is possible.

Both Hern and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole have previously been mentioned as alternatives to McCarthy, who needs almost every GOP vote to be elected speaker because of the party’s narrow majority.

Asked about the two votes, Hern’s press office sent a link to a statement made to Reese Gorman of The Frontier that says, in part, “If I hear my name, it’s something I’ll have to think and pray about before deciding if it’s a job I’ll run for.”

People are also reading…

To a World reporter saying, “That doesn’t sound like a ‘no,’” Hern’s communications director said, “You are not wrong.”

Hern, Cole and new 2nd District Congressman-elect Josh Brecheen have been in the middle of the speaker fight, now in its third day. Cole is a close ally of McCarthy and stands to become chairman of the powerful Rules Committee when a new speaker is finally chosen. Becheen, on the other hand, is one of the 20 blocking McCarthy’s election, and is holding out for a rules change that would lessen Cole’s power by opening up the amendment process.

For the past several congresses and the proposed rules for the 118th Congress, amendments have had to go through the Rules Committee to get a vote on the floor.

Brecheen maintains that procedure leads to omnibus spending packages like the one passed at the end of December, and which he says contributes to unsustainable deficits.

Reportedly, Cole has been acting as an intermediary in trying to work out a deal that will get the 17 votes — either for him or not voting — to win the speakership.

A request for comment from Cole on Thursday had not been answered through mid-afternoon.

Brecheen, speaking before before his vote for Hern on Thursday, did not answer directly when asked if his position was causing conflicts with Oklahoma’s other four House members, all of whom have voted for McCarthy.

“As long as the motives of the people involved are pure, we can find a solution. I appreciation the others in the delegation,” said Brecheen, who voted for Hern on the eighth and ninth ballots for speaker.

Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, who voted for McMarthy again Thursday, said Wednesday on "Meet the Press" she plans to stick with him for the long haul.

“At the end of the day, we believe Kevin McCarthy is best prepared to lead this conference in the 118th (Congress), and we’re prepared to stay here as long as it takes,” Bice said.

The late Carl Albert, a Democrat, is the only Oklahoma to serve as U.S. Speaker of the House. He served from 1971 to 1977.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

Mississippi budget blueprint has slight spending increases

Mississippi budget blueprint has slight spending increases

Top legislators are recommending only a slight increase in Mississippi state government spending for the coming year. And, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is renewing his push to eliminate the state income tax. Mississippi’s 2023 budget year ends June 30, and the the 2024 budget year begins July 1. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee adopted initial 2024 spending recommendations Tuesday. The plan has an additional $32 million to pay for state employees’ health insurance, an additional $12.3 million for the foster care system and an additional $2.4 million for the state forensics lab. An overall state budget should be set by early April.

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and four other senators implored their colleagues to tweak the bill to make it more appealing and enlisted key outside allies to help. In the end, they “defied political gravity,” as Baldwin puts it. The bill passed the Senate Nov. 30. Twelve Republicans supported the bill, two more than they needed to break the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and pass it. The House passed the bill again Thursday and sent it to President Joe Biden.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert