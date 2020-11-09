Jim Bridenstine confirms he would be out as NASA administrator under Biden administration

Bridenstine, the first former elected official to be appointed as head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, gave his response in a story from Aerospace Daily & Defense Report .

"To go from (running NASA) to whatever I do next is going to be really hard. ... This has been the greatest experience of my life by far, and I'm so grateful for it. But I am under no illusions," he told Irene Klotz, space editor for Aviation Week, Aerospace Daily & Defense Report's parent publication. "There are a lot of people that can do great work as the NASA administrator."