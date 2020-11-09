Jim Bridenstine confirms he would be out as NASA administrator under Biden administration

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, a former congressman from Oklahoma, confirmed in an interview Sunday he won't continue in the federal role with a new presidential administration.
Bridenstine, the first former elected official to be appointed as head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, gave his response in a story from Aerospace Daily & Defense Report.
"To go from (running NASA) to whatever I do next is going to be really hard. ... This has been the greatest experience of my life by far, and I'm so grateful for it. But I am under no illusions," he told Irene Klotz, space editor for Aviation Week, Aerospace Daily & Defense Report's parent publication. "There are a lot of people that can do great work as the NASA administrator."
The position is one appointed by the president, and Biden signaled last month his intent to appoint the first female NASA administrator.
Bridenstine, appointed by President Donald Trump, has served as NASA administrator since April 2018.
He was elected in 2012 to Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, which includes most of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and parts of Wagoner and Rogers counties, before leaving the seat to take the NASA post.
He is a military pilot and worked briefly in the aerospace sector before becoming director of Tulsa’s Air and Space Museum.
While in Congress, he served on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
