Inhofe fires first shots on Biden administration in Afghanistan hearing

As the Senate Armed Services Committee's ranking Republican, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe set the tone Tuesday for his party's questioning of top military officials during a hearing on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a scathing opening statement, Inhofe laid all blame for August's calamitous end to 20 years of U.S. military presence in that country on President Joe Biden and his administration while absolving or passing over the role of previous presidencies and Congress itself in what had become known as the Forever War.

"This was avoidable," Inhofe said in his opening remarks. "Everything that happened was foreseen. My colleagues on this committee and the commanders in charge, we saw it coming."

Addressing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and U.S. Central Command Chief Kenneth McKenzie, Inhofe said Biden put the military in an untenable position that led "to a horror of the president's own making."

"Members of this committee on both sides of the aisle spent months urging the administration to evacuate Americans and our Afghans partners sooner. But President Biden and his advisers didn't listen to his combat commanders; he didn't listen to Congress; and he failed to anticipate what all of us knew would happen."